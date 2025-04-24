Pakistan Will Respond Strongly To Any Aggression: Ex-Senator Malik Imamuddin
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former senator Malik Imamuddin Shoukeen has said that the entire nation stands united against rising tension with India, adding that Pakistan's armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting response to any aggression.
Talking to APP on Thursday, Shoukeen said that Pakistan came into existence in 1947, but India had never truly accepted its sovereignty and repeatedly tried to harm it whenever the opportunity arose.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance on Kashmir, calling it the nation’s "jugular vein." He condemned India's continued illegal occupation of the region and its attempts to suppress the voices of the Kashmiri people through force, saying such actions are completely unacceptable.
“Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has always advocated for peace,” he stated, “but if anyone challenges our sovereignty, they will receive a strong and decisive response.” He recalled that India was taught a tough lesson in 1965. He warned that any future missteps would lead to similar consequences.
He said that Palestine was a long-standing issue and Pakistan had always supported the Palestinian people. He said that Pakistan supports not only Palestine but also oppressed nations around the world, regardless of their religion. Pakistan has raised its voice against the atrocities in Gaza at every international forum and will continue to do so. He appealed to all Muslim countries to support the oppressed Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two netted for attempting to assault teenage boy in Wah Cantt6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will respond strongly to any aggression: Ex-Senator Malik Imamuddin6 minutes ago
-
Roundtable on governance of refugees in Pakistan, convened at ISSI6 minutes ago
-
Barki police recover two missing girls immediately26 minutes ago
-
Saleem Khosa reviews maintenance of roads, bridges26 minutes ago
-
Excise office raided after citizen's complaint, 5 middlemen detained26 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on Sanghar master plan26 minutes ago
-
66 CDA employees selected for Hajj through balloting26 minutes ago
-
FIA foils human trafficking attempt, rescues 48 including women, children26 minutes ago
-
Safe Lahore: Decision to install latest cameras at important sites in city26 minutes ago
-
IHC sends contempt cases to larger bench36 minutes ago
-
Control of Lahore Fort, heritage sites returned to Punjab Archaeology dept, LHC told36 minutes ago