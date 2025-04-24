Open Menu

Pakistan Will Respond Strongly To Any Aggression: Ex-Senator Malik Imamuddin

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Pakistan will respond strongly to any aggression: Ex-Senator Malik Imamuddin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former senator Malik Imamuddin Shoukeen has said that the entire nation stands united against rising tension with India, adding that Pakistan's armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting response to any aggression.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Shoukeen said that Pakistan came into existence in 1947, but India had never truly accepted its sovereignty and repeatedly tried to harm it whenever the opportunity arose.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance on Kashmir, calling it the nation’s "jugular vein." He condemned India's continued illegal occupation of the region and its attempts to suppress the voices of the Kashmiri people through force, saying such actions are completely unacceptable.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has always advocated for peace,” he stated, “but if anyone challenges our sovereignty, they will receive a strong and decisive response.” He recalled that India was taught a tough lesson in 1965. He warned that any future missteps would lead to similar consequences.

He said that Palestine was a long-standing issue and Pakistan had always supported the Palestinian people. He said that Pakistan supports not only Palestine but also oppressed nations around the world, regardless of their religion. Pakistan has raised its voice against the atrocities in Gaza at every international forum and will continue to do so. He appealed to all Muslim countries to support the oppressed Palestinian people.

