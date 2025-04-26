Pakistan will respond strongly to any aggression: Jahangir Khanzada

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Member district monitoring committee and former provincial minister Jahangir Khanzada has said that the entire nation stood united against recent tension with India.

He said that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting response to any aggression. Talking to APP in Hazro, President PMLN tehsil Hazro Malik Ansar Ahmed and well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan also present at the moment. Jahangir Khanzada said that Pakistan came into existence in 1947, but India had never truly accepted its sovereignty and repeatedly tried to harm it whenever the opportunity arose. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance on Kashmir, calling it the nation’s “jugular vein.” He condemned India’s continued illegal occupation of the region and its attempts to suppress the voices of the Kashmiri people through force, saying such actions are completely unacceptable. “Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has always advocated for peace,” Khanzada stated, “but if anyone challenges our sovereignty, they will receive a strong and decisive response.” He recalled that India was taught a tough lesson in 1965. He warned that any future missteps would lead to similar consequences.

Jahangir Khanzada emphasized that India must not remain under any false assumptions as Pakistan’s Armed Forces are always ready to lesson India and deliver a decisive blow to any aggression and if the time comes, the nation’s 240 million citizens will stand united as an unbreakable wall against any threat. Khanzada stressed the need for national cohesion in the face of external threats. “The current circumstances demand that we transcend our political differences and demonstrate unwavering national unity,” he urged. “This is not an opportune moment for political maneuvering; our collective focus must be solely on safeguarding and fortifying Pakistan.” He added. Jahangir Khanzada further said that Palestine was a long-standing issue and Pakistan had always supported the Palestinian people. He said that Pakistan supports not only Palestine but also oppressed nations around the world, regardless of their religion. Pakistan has raised its voice against the atrocities in Gaza at every international forum and will continue to do so. He appealed to all Muslim countries to support the oppressed Palestinian people.