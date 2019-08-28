Pakistan will respond to any Indian aggression befittingly: Dr Asad Majeed

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan will respond befittingly if India tried to put Pakistan's sovereignty on stake

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) : Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan will respond befittingly if India tried to put Pakistan's sovereignty on stake.He informed the world community that the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir is very miserable and complicated which can lead a war between two nuclear powers.Asad Majeed said this during an interview to an American news media.He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will fight the Kashmir case in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session which is going to hold in September next month.

The Pakistani ambassador said the human rights situation in held Kashmir is quite complicated, adding that the unresolved Kashmir dispute is dangerous to the peace and security of the region.He asked the United Nations to send an independent mission the occupied valley to assess the human rights situation and forced Indian government to take its decision back.Earlier, Dr Majeed said the international community will have to play its role in establishing peace in the region which the recent Indian government decision has put on danger.

He said the United Nations will have to take decision against India.