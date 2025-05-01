Pakistan Will Respond United To Indian Aggression: Rana Sanaullah
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Prime Minister's Adviser on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday emphasized that the nation stands firmly behind its armed forces, Pakistan would respond with unity and full force to any Indian aggression.
Talking to a private news channel, h said that despite India’s military strength, Pakistan has strong defense systems, command and control structures, and international support.
“Our nation and our armed forces are ready. We are more determined and stronger in spirit,” he stated. Rana Sanaullah said that India may consider air or missile strikes, but Pakistan is fully capable of responding.
“We are not behind in technology, and we are a nuclear power. Any attack would be met with strong retaliation,” he warned.
He mentioned that Pakistan has presented solid evidence of Indian interference in a recent press conference. “Our foreign minister exposed India’s involvement with facts,” he added.
He urged international bodies to investigate and hold India accountable. “We want peace, but we are prepared for any threat,” he added.
