UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Will Retaliate With Full Force If India Waged A War, Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

Pakistan will retaliate with full force if India waged a war, Prime Minister

India planning to create a Pulwama like situation, and later will blame Pakistan for the conflict, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) India planning to create a Pulwama like situation, and later will blame Pakistan for the conflict, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.While talking to a group of senior journalist, Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan will not change its stance on Kashmir, India has played its last card by changing the status of Kashmir.

"Pakistan is against the war but will retaliate with full force, if India waged a war on Pakistan" he added.Indian atrocities are increasing day by day in occupied Kashmir, and Modi planned to change the geography of Kashmir by killing the Kashmiris.He said that Pakistan would like to play a role for peace in Afghanistan, but Indian conspiracies are the main hurdle in it."US President Donald Trump is serious in playing a role as arbitrator for Kashmir issue, we convey the real situation to the whole world", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Trump

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

42 minutes ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

42 minutes ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

1 hour ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

1 hour ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

2 hours ago

JI for kicking off global drive on Kashmir issue

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.