Pakistan will soon stand on its own feet: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Pakistan would soon stand on its own feet.

While talking to media persons at Khudada Colony, where he also did 20th Sehri, the Governor said that he is aware of problems of the residents of the area and will continue to raise his voice for it.

Tessori said that the federation will soon release funds for the development of Karachi and the journey of prosperity is very close.

He said we have to work for the people, for the development of the province, and solve the problems of electricity, water, gas and employment.

The Sindh Governor said we have built this country and it is also our responsibility to save it. The Sindh Governor said that the doors of the Governor House are open to the people of Karachi, where people from all sections sit together and have an Iftar dinner organized under the Ittehad Ramadan.

Earlier, the residents of the area gave him a grand welcome, showered flower petals and displayed a magnificent fireworks display.