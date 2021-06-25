Pakistan will succeed in war against corruption: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Pakistan will succeed in its struggle against corruption as it was the struggle for survival of the country.

In a statement, he said while changes were taking place rapidly around the globe, the opposition parties here had failed to change their negative political behaviour.

He said the opposition was using all its energies against the government; however, it faced defeat on every occasion. The opposition had tarnished its political future through the politics of allegations, he added.

The CM maintained the political future of the opposition was bleak as people had rejected them. Trustworthy and genuine leadership was the true future of Pakistan, he emphasized and added new Pakistan was being transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.