Pakistan Will Succeed With Regard To Extension In GSP-Plus Status." Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar held importantmeetingswith Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Teresa Ribeiro and Vice President ofParliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugese communities Pedro Filipe Soares

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar held importantmeetingswith Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Teresa Ribeiro and Vice President ofParliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugese communities Pedro Filipe Soares.Both the leaders have assured to support Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status.According toa communiqu issued by Governor House here, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwarduring his visit to Europe met with Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation TeresaRibeiro and Vice President of Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugesecommunities Pedro Filipe Soares.

Matters pertaining to extension in GSP-Plus status to Pakistan,Kashmir issue, Indian war hysteria, peace in Afghanistan, Pak-Portugal relations, trade, tourismand other issues were discussed. While Military Secretary Col.

Mohsin Raja and board ofRevenue Punjab's Senior Member Babar Hayat Tarar also accompanied the Governor.Governorsaid that Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares have not only lauded the sacrifices rendered byPakistan's government, armed forces and the people in the war against terrorism and for thecause of peace but also assured him of their full cooperation.After the meetings, Punjab Governorsaid that meetings with Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares were held in a very cordialmanner and these were successful meetings by all aspects.

"I am also holding meeting withmembers of European Parliament and In Sha Allah, Pakistan will succeed with regard toextension in GSP-Plus status." Pakistan has obtained benefits worth more than 15 billion dollarsfrom GSP-Plus during five years, and GSP-Plus will benefit the country and strengthen itseconomy in future as well.Portuguese investors and business community are keen on investing inthe projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwarsaid that he also apprised the Portuguese authorities about the measures taken by Pakistanunderthe leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of peace and elimination ofterrorism, despite India's war hysteria, and the situation created due to Kashmir issue.

He alsourged European Union to play its role in lifting of curfew and stoppage of Indian aggression inoccupied Kashmir, adding that settlement of Kashmir issue has become indispensable forregional peace and stability.

There is no doubt in it that entire world community includingPortuguese authorities is all praised of Pakistan's endeavors for peace.During the meeting withPortuguese leader, he said, promotion of religious tourism and other tourist places were alsodiscussed. Tourists are being provided complete security and other facilities in Pakistan, wheretotal peace prevails.