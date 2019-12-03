UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Will Succeed With Regard To Extension In GSP-Plus Status." Ch Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:33 PM

Pakistan will succeed with regard to extension in GSP-Plus status.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar held importantmeetingswith Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Teresa Ribeiro and Vice President ofParliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugese communities Pedro Filipe Soares

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar held importantmeetingswith Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Teresa Ribeiro and Vice President ofParliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugese communities Pedro Filipe Soares.Both the leaders have assured to support Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status.According toa communiqu issued by Governor House here, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwarduring his visit to Europe met with Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation TeresaRibeiro and Vice President of Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugesecommunities Pedro Filipe Soares.

Matters pertaining to extension in GSP-Plus status to Pakistan,Kashmir issue, Indian war hysteria, peace in Afghanistan, Pak-Portugal relations, trade, tourismand other issues were discussed. While Military Secretary Col.

Mohsin Raja and board ofRevenue Punjab's Senior Member Babar Hayat Tarar also accompanied the Governor.Governorsaid that Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares have not only lauded the sacrifices rendered byPakistan's government, armed forces and the people in the war against terrorism and for thecause of peace but also assured him of their full cooperation.After the meetings, Punjab Governorsaid that meetings with Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares were held in a very cordialmanner and these were successful meetings by all aspects.

"I am also holding meeting withmembers of European Parliament and In Sha Allah, Pakistan will succeed with regard toextension in GSP-Plus status." Pakistan has obtained benefits worth more than 15 billion dollarsfrom GSP-Plus during five years, and GSP-Plus will benefit the country and strengthen itseconomy in future as well.Portuguese investors and business community are keen on investing inthe projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwarsaid that he also apprised the Portuguese authorities about the measures taken by Pakistanunderthe leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of peace and elimination ofterrorism, despite India's war hysteria, and the situation created due to Kashmir issue.

He alsourged European Union to play its role in lifting of curfew and stoppage of Indian aggression inoccupied Kashmir, adding that settlement of Kashmir issue has become indispensable forregional peace and stability.

There is no doubt in it that entire world community includingPortuguese authorities is all praised of Pakistan's endeavors for peace.During the meeting withPortuguese leader, he said, promotion of religious tourism and other tourist places were alsodiscussed. Tourists are being provided complete security and other facilities in Pakistan, wheretotal peace prevails.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Governor Business Punjab Europe Parliament European Union Visit CPEC Babar Hayat All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

22 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

27 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

30 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.10 against dollar, closes at Rs 1 ..

14 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.50 a barrel M ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.