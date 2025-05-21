Pakistan Will Uproot Terrorism: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday assured that Pakistan nation is committed to eradicating terrorism and defeating all anti-state elements.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he said there would be no compromise on the country’s sovereignty, integrity, and security. “Our armed forces are determined to eliminate every terrorist, whether local or backed by foreign powers,” he added.
Dr. Fazal strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, blaming India for supporting such acts in response to its military setbacks. “India faced a humiliating defeat in a conflict where Pakistan’s air force, missile systems, and military forces responded decisively. Now, India is resorting to cowardly terrorism inside Pakistan,” he said.
He further claimed that Indian analysts and officials have themselves admitted to backing groups involved in sabotage across Pakistan. “Their past statements — including threats to retaliate from Balochistan — clearly link them to subversive activities,” he noted.
Referring to a recent incident in Balochistan, the minister confirmed the martyrdom of security personnel and injuries to many others, some of whom are in critical condition. “This was a clear act of terrorism, and we salute the courage of our brave martyrs,” he said.
Dr. Fazal also praised the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu for their strategic guidance and bold responses. He said the recent successful operations by Pakistan’s security forces had added a new chapter to modern warfare.
Highlighting the nation’s resilience, he said, “Pakistan has lost over 90,000 lives and suffered massive economic damage, yet we continue to stand firm and unmatched in the global fight against terrorism.”
He offered condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the recovery of the injured.
