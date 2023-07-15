Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Defence Minister regrets that Afghanistan is not fulfilling its responsibilities as a neighbour and a fraternal country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan will use all its resources to safeguard its territory and citizens.

In a tweet today, he regretted that Afghanistan was not fulfilling its responsibilities as a neighbour and a fraternal country.

He said Afghanistan is also not abiding by the Doha agreement.

The Defence Minister said refuge is available to five to six million Afghans in Pakistan with all rights over the last four to five decades. On the contrary, he said the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on Afghan soil. He said this situation cannot continue any longer.