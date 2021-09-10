UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Willing To Create Land Corridor To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan- Envoy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:10 AM

Pakistan Willing to Create Land Corridor to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan- Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Pakistan is willing to create a land corridor that will help the international community deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"We will also dispatch supplies to Afghanistan through land routes as well," Akram said on Thursday. "We are willing to establish a land corridor to provide humanitarian help to Afghanistan."

Pakistan in coordination with the United Nations has created a humanitarian air bridge for delivery of supplies to Afghanistan. Three flights have been scheduled to deliver food and medicine to Afghanistan, the first arrived in Kabul on Wednesday.

Akram urged the international community to provide adequate financial support for refugees in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that it needs $606 million to continue to provide assistance to people in Afghanistan through 2021.

UN Development Program (UNDP) Asia-Pacific Director Kanni Wignaraja said in earlier remarks that Afghanistan is expected to face universal poverty by the middle of 2022 as both humanitarian and development disasters unfold in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Undp Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

4 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

2 hours ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

2 hours ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

3 hours ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

3 hours ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.