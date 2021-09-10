Pakistan Willing to Create Land Corridor to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan- Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Pakistan is willing to create a land corridor that will help the international community deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"We will also dispatch supplies to Afghanistan through land routes as well," Akram said on Thursday. "We are willing to establish a land corridor to provide humanitarian help to Afghanistan."

Pakistan in coordination with the United Nations has created a humanitarian air bridge for delivery of supplies to Afghanistan. Three flights have been scheduled to deliver food and medicine to Afghanistan, the first arrived in Kabul on Wednesday.

Akram urged the international community to provide adequate financial support for refugees in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that it needs $606 million to continue to provide assistance to people in Afghanistan through 2021.

UN Development Program (UNDP) Asia-Pacific Director Kanni Wignaraja said in earlier remarks that Afghanistan is expected to face universal poverty by the middle of 2022 as both humanitarian and development disasters unfold in the country.