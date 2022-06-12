Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first with two changes in the bowling squad for final match of the three-match One Day international (ODI) series.

Pakistan Skipper decided to bat first with two changes in the bowling squad as Hassan Ali replacing the pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi while Shahbawaz Dhani has been given opportunity for ODI debut against West Indies by replacing Haris Rauf.

The team squad including Babar Azam (captain), Muhammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Waseem and Shahbawaz Dhani.

However, the West Indies team made three changes in the squad by replacing Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Brandon King with Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty and Keemo Paul.

The WI squad was being led by Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has already won the series with 2-0 and would enter the ground with an aim to clean sweep the series, however, the Windies would give their best to defeat host team.