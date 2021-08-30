Pakistan wins applause for evacuation of stranded people from Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :With the evacuation of people yet going on from Kabul after Taliban's take over in Afghanistan, the evacuees of different nationalities are speaking high of Pakistan for the tireless efforts of its embassy in Kabul and the national flag carrier- PIA for facilitating them.

Pakistan has evacuated around over 7,629 people from Afghanistan including diplomats, staff of diplomatic missions and international agencies and journalists, according to official data as of August 26.

Arif Noorzai, having a Turkish passport, was very appreciative of Pakistan's evacuation efforts as he visited Pakistan's embassy for transit visa.

He lauded the arrangements by the embassy to facilitate the people desiring to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

A Pakistani woman, married to an Afghan national, was also seen at the Pakistan embassy desiring to go to Pakistan for medical treatment of her ailing daughter.

Another Afghan woman, holding Turkish passport and other valid documents, also appreciated Pakistan's evacuation endeavors as she was also among many others at the embassy needing Pakistan's transit visa.

In fact, it was only the Pakistani embassy and PIA providing services to Afghans and foreign nationals in Afghanistan for their evacuation.

The evacuation process was started on August 15. A total of 636 passengers were evacuated on August 15, 42 passengers on August 16, 385 on August 18, 299 passengers on August 19, 707 on August 20, 675 on August 21, 766 on August 22, 971evacauted on August 23, 1210 on August 24, 564 on August 25 and 564 on August 26. Around 1051 people arrived via Torkham and 987 Pakistan nationals arrived by road. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, told foreign media Monday that over 4500 people evacuated from Afghanistan through PIA including those working in foreign companies from Kabul.

Talking to APP, an Afghan evacuated citizen expressed pleasure on reaching Pakistan. He said that his remaining family members were left in Afghanistan. However, he felt unsafe there for having worked at a foreign embassy.

He also appreciated Pakistan embassy in Kabul for issuing visas to many Afghan citizens in time of crisis as no other embassy was functional but Pakistan embassy was there to serve the people.

The evacuated people included senior citizens, women and number of children.

Another female Afghan citizen said that she came with the whole family as she worked with the foreign mission.