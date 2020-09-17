UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wins Election To CPC At UN

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:57 PM

Pakistan wins election to CPC at UN

Pakistan’s presence at the committee will help it contribute to the effective formulation of the programme and building planning of the United Nations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) Pakistan was elected to the Committee for Programme & Coordination (CPC) by securing 52 votes from 54-member of UNECOSOC on Thursday.

Re-election to CPC is a resounding validation ofFlag of Pakistan’s meaningful engagement within @UN & its contributions in areas of int’l economic cooperation & SDGs

Pakistan's presence at the committee would help it contribute to the effective formulation of the programme and building planning of the United Nations.

More Stories From Pakistan

