Pakistan wins election to CPC at UN

Pakistan’s presence at the committee will help it contribute to the effective formulation of the programme and building planning of the United Nations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) Pakistan was elected to the Committee for Programme & Coordination (CPC) by securing 52 votes from 54-member of UNECOSOC on Thursday.

