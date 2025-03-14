ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Ambassador Alfred Grannas of Germany Friday commended Pakistan's exceptional hospitality, thanking the government for its support in exploring the country and advancing bilateral ties through initiatives like junior hockey development.

Talking to ptv news, German Ambassador particularly hailed Pakistan's welcoming people, describing his experience as "truly remarkable".

He expressed his optimism that the warm hospitality and friendly interactions would further enhance bilateral ties between Germany and Pakistan, paving the way for deeper cooperation and mutual understanding.

He also mentioned that after a long time, a German team visited Pakistan to play hockey, marking a significant moment in the revival of sports diplomacy between the two nations.

Our team visit and the revival of junior hockey ties are seen as a positive step towards strengthening people-to-people connections and cultural exchanges between Germany and Pakistan, he added.

As bilateral relations continue to grow, both countries are expected to explore new avenues of cooperation in education, sports and beyond, he added.

He also admired the efforts of the Pakistani government in promoting sports development, tourism and economic growth, acknowledging their dedication to creating a more prosperous and peaceful nation.