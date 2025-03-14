Open Menu

Pakistan Wins German Envoy's Heart With Exceptional Hospitality

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan wins German envoy's heart with exceptional hospitality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Ambassador Alfred Grannas of Germany Friday commended Pakistan's exceptional hospitality, thanking the government for its support in exploring the country and advancing bilateral ties through initiatives like junior hockey development.

Talking to ptv news, German Ambassador particularly hailed Pakistan's welcoming people, describing his experience as "truly remarkable".

He expressed his optimism that the warm hospitality and friendly interactions would further enhance bilateral ties between Germany and Pakistan, paving the way for deeper cooperation and mutual understanding.

He also mentioned that after a long time, a German team visited Pakistan to play hockey, marking a significant moment in the revival of sports diplomacy between the two nations.

Our team visit and the revival of junior hockey ties are seen as a positive step towards strengthening people-to-people connections and cultural exchanges between Germany and Pakistan, he added.

As bilateral relations continue to grow, both countries are expected to explore new avenues of cooperation in education, sports and beyond, he added.

He also admired the efforts of the Pakistani government in promoting sports development, tourism and economic growth, acknowledging their dedication to creating a more prosperous and peaceful nation.

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

3 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

11 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

11 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

12 hours ago
 Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

12 hours ago
 More wait for stranded astronauts after replacemen ..

More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed

12 hours ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

12 hours ago
 Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Pales ..

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan