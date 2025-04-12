Pakistan Wins Hearts With Exceptional Arrangements For Baisakhi Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Sikh pilgrims from India attending the Baisakhi festival at Gurdwara Panja Sahib have lauded the Government of Pakistan's initiative in providing seamless arrangements, enabling them to observe the sacred occasion with devotion and
enthusiasm.
According to media channel reports, as part of the Baisakhi celebrations, Sikh pilgrims from India have expressed their deep appreciation for the Pakistani government's warm welcome and the Evacuee Trust Property board's (ETPB) tireless efforts in ensuring a memorable experience for the visitors.
Pakistan has won hearts with its exceptional arrangements for Baisakhi celebrations, as Sikh pilgrims from India have praised the government's efforts in facilitating their visit, reports added.
ETPB spokesperson added that the arrival of 5,890 Sikh pilgrims from India, who have crossed the border to celebrate the Baisakhi festival in Pakistan.
The pilgrims, divided into two batches, made their way to revered sites, with the first group arriving at Gurdwara Panja Sahib via Wagah Border in 60 buses, while the second batch reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, he added.
This grand welcome highlights Pakistan's commitment to facilitating Sikh pilgrims and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.
The ETPB's meticulous arrangements have ensured a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for the visitors, who are participating in various ceremonies and festivities during their stay.
Sikh pilgrims are freely performing their religious rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib and other sacred sites, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Pakistani government.
The arrangements include robust security, comfortable accommodation, medical care and langar (free meals), ensuring a smooth and spiritually enriching experience.
The pilgrims have extended heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality and generous welcome. Their positive experiences reflect the strong bonds of respect and goodwill between the Sikh community and Pakistan, highlighting the country's commitment to facilitating religious tourism.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan
Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four year old boy killed by water tanker in Karachi18 minutes ago
-
3 Killed in traffic accident in Lahore28 minutes ago
-
Suspected robber killed in exchange of firing with cattle trader38 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Bilawal Bhutto on becoming chairman of PPP38 minutes ago
-
Reception hosted at Pakistan Embassy, Dakar to mark 85th National Day38 minutes ago
-
CDA warns resident to dump, burn waste material38 minutes ago
-
PTI opposes every national effort: Qaiser Sheikh48 minutes ago
-
Bilawal elected as Chairman in PPP intra-party elections58 minutes ago
-
Literary festival held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium58 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention above politics, aimed at national unity: Aun Chaudhry58 minutes ago
-
Superintendent among four blacklisted for cheating during Matric exams1 hour ago
-
Pakistani nation stands with Palestinians: Mashhood1 hour ago