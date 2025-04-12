Pakistan wins hearts with exceptional arrangements for Baisakhi celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Sikh pilgrims from India attending the Baisakhi festival at Gurdwara Panja Sahib have lauded the Government of Pakistan's initiative in providing seamless arrangements, enabling them to observe the sacred occasion with devotion and

enthusiasm.

According to media channel reports, as part of the Baisakhi celebrations, Sikh pilgrims from India have expressed their deep appreciation for the Pakistani government's warm welcome and the Evacuee Trust Property board's (ETPB) tireless efforts in ensuring a memorable experience for the visitors.

Pakistan has won hearts with its exceptional arrangements for Baisakhi celebrations, as Sikh pilgrims from India have praised the government's efforts in facilitating their visit, reports added.

ETPB spokesperson added that the arrival of 5,890 Sikh pilgrims from India, who have crossed the border to celebrate the Baisakhi festival in Pakistan.

The pilgrims, divided into two batches, made their way to revered sites, with the first group arriving at Gurdwara Panja Sahib via Wagah Border in 60 buses, while the second batch reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, he added.

This grand welcome highlights Pakistan's commitment to facilitating Sikh pilgrims and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

The ETPB's meticulous arrangements have ensured a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for the visitors, who are participating in various ceremonies and festivities during their stay.

Sikh pilgrims are freely performing their religious rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib and other sacred sites, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Pakistani government.

The arrangements include robust security, comfortable accommodation, medical care and langar (free meals), ensuring a smooth and spiritually enriching experience.

The pilgrims have extended heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality and generous welcome. Their positive experiences reflect the strong bonds of respect and goodwill between the Sikh community and Pakistan, highlighting the country's commitment to facilitating religious tourism.