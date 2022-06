Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat first

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first with one change in the squad for the second match of three-match One day International (ODI) series being played at Multan cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Skipper decided to bat first with one change in the squad as Muhammad Waseem replacing the pacer Hassan Ali.

The team squad including Captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Waseem and Haris Rauf.

However, the West Indies team also made a change in the squad by replacing Jayden Seales with Anderson Phillip. The WI squad led by Nicholas Pooran includes Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Brandon King, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd.