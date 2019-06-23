Pakistan wins toss; elects to bat first

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and chose to bat first in their sixth match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 tournament against South Africa at Lord's here Sunday.

The decision to bat first is motivated by the desire to pose a big total and put South Africa batting under pressure during the second wicket.

Pakistan has made two changes in the team which played against India with Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali have been excluded while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Sohail have been included in the side. South Africa have retained their playing eleven from the last match.

Following are the teams: Pakistan: Fakahr Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain, Wicket Keeper), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Amir.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Faf du Plessis (Captain), Aidan Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi.

Among the match officials for the match, Joel Wilson (WI) and Kumar Dharmasena (SL) are the umpires with Chris Gaffaney (NZ) tv umpire while Sundram Ravi (IND) is the reserve umpire. Ranjan Madugalle (SL) is the match refree.