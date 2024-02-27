Pakistan Wins War Against Terrorism With Support Of Entire Nation: Ahsan Iqbal
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan has won a big war against terrorism with support of Pakistan armed forces, law enforcement agencies, security and other civil institutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan has won a big war against terrorism with support of Pakistan armed forces, law enforcement agencies, security and other civil institutions.
Addressing at the International Peace Conference, the former minister said that economic development could not be achieved without peace and stability in this region.
He added that lasting peace could only be established by promoting tolerance and harmony among each others.
He said, we will have to endorse partnership and mutual respect in politics to put the country on path of speedy progress and prosperity.
Ahsan Iqbal said that attitude of hatred lead to extremism, adding that ending backwardness, intolerance and lawlessness, was essential for peace in the country.
Commenting on Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism, he said, the Pakistan armed forces, security agencies, police and member of every society, had rendered matchless sacrifices to wipe out terrorism from this country.
Recent Stories
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah
20 arrested along with fireworks
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver
PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM
Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Sc ..
Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024
Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets
Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's ene ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system2 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah2 minutes ago
-
20 arrested along with fireworks2 minutes ago
-
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver55 minutes ago
-
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children55 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM55 minutes ago
-
Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets58 minutes ago
-
Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's energy landscape58 minutes ago
-
Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abilities58 minutes ago
-
SFA to launch mass awareness campaign on food safety, hygiene58 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims58 minutes ago