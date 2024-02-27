Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan has won a big war against terrorism with support of Pakistan armed forces, law enforcement agencies, security and other civil institutions

Addressing at the International Peace Conference, the former minister said that economic development could not be achieved without peace and stability in this region.

He added that lasting peace could only be established by promoting tolerance and harmony among each others.

He said, we will have to endorse partnership and mutual respect in politics to put the country on path of speedy progress and prosperity.

Ahsan Iqbal said that attitude of hatred lead to extremism, adding that ending backwardness, intolerance and lawlessness, was essential for peace in the country.

Commenting on Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism, he said, the Pakistan armed forces, security agencies, police and member of every society, had rendered matchless sacrifices to wipe out terrorism from this country.