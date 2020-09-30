Pakistan wishes to develop vibrant relations, trade with Afghanistan: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that Pakistan had great wishes to develop vibrant relations with parliamentarians, people, and businessmen of Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that Pakistan had great wishes to develop vibrant relations with parliamentarians, people, and businessmen of Afghanistan. There was a need to promote people-to-people contact besides parliamentarians level relations with Afghanistan, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

" We want to discuss all issues with Afghanistan so that viable solution can be made to move forward," he stated.

The Pakistan, he said in upcoming visit to Afghanistan, would have discussion on trade, business and invite investors for investing in this part of the region.

Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak said that new visa policy for Afghan people would help address the issue of undocumented people entering Pakistan sometime back.

He said both sides wanted to take advantage of the products of the industrial sectors available in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The agriculture, he said was also a sector which could be promoted in a proper manner.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Shahzad Arbab said that establishing markets at Pak-Afghan borders to boost business and trade activities in the area.

The people living on both sides of bordering area could find job opportunities after establishment of markets, he added.