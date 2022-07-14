Pakistan wishes to further enhance partnership with EU: FS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday said that Pakistan deeply valued its relations with the European Union and wished to further enhance the partnership, especially in trade, investment and people to people links.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he welcomed the EU's new Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka here, Foreign Office said in a tweet posted on its social media handle.

Felicitating her, he also stressed befitting commemoration of 60th anniversary of Pakistan-EU diplomatic ties.