Pakistan wishes to have good relations with US-Afghanistan: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday said that Pakistan wanted to have good relations with United States and Afghanistan.

"Durable peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of regional countries including Pakistan, " he said in an interview with a private television channel.

He stressed the need for resolving Afghan issue on political grounds. Commenting on abrupt changes in Afghanistan, he said after the withdrawal of American forces, there is need to maintain stability and security in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had strong desires to continue trade relations with neighboring country.

He further stated that concerned authorities in Afghanistan should review the tariff and trade matters for executing business activities in this region.