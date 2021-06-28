UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Wishes To Have Good Relations With US-Afghanistan: Dr Moeed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan wishes to have good relations with US-Afghanistan: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday said that Pakistan wanted to have good relations with United States and Afghanistan.

"Durable peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of regional countries including Pakistan, " he said in an interview with a private television channel.

He stressed the need for resolving Afghan issue on political grounds. Commenting on abrupt changes in Afghanistan, he said after the withdrawal of American forces, there is need to maintain stability and security in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had strong desires to continue trade relations with neighboring country.

He further stated that concerned authorities in Afghanistan should review the tariff and trade matters for executing business activities in this region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Business United States TV

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Discusses Ethiopian Dam Issue With ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for South Punjab uplift: Ahmad A ..

2 minutes ago

France bans glue trapping of birds after EU court ..

2 minutes ago

Somalia jihadist attack death toll tops 20

3 minutes ago

Biden Ordered Airstrikes on Iran-Backed Militia to ..

8 minutes ago

Spanish Court Quashes Last-Minute Bid to Reverse P ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.