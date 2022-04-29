UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wishes To Maintain Positive Momentum In Russian Ties: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 06:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said Pakistan wished to maintain the positive momentum in the bilateral relations with Russia.

The minister, in his message to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, thanked him for his felicitation message on the assumption of the office.

Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan wanted to maintain a positive momentum in bilateral ties, which served not only the respective national interests but also contribute to regional peace and stability.

