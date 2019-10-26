Pakistan wishes to see a stable, prosperous Afghanistan: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan wished to see a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as both the countries enjoyed historic fraternal ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan wished to see a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as both the countries enjoyed historic fraternal ties.

In a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, the two leaders exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest including peace and security in the region, and cooperation in development and connectivity projects, a President House statement said.

The president expressed the hope that bilateral relations would further gain momentum in the upcoming years.

He referred to the economic assistance provided by the Government of Pakistan in various sectors and reiterated that Pakistan would continue its efforts in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

President Alvi said that Pakistan had been hosting more than four millionAfghan refugees over the last four decades and the country had alwaysemphasized for their return in a dignified and honorable manner.