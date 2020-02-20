UrduPoint.com
Pakistan With China In This Difficult Time Of Coronavirus: PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciates the steps taken by the Chinese government in fight against Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Fe 20th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is with China in this difficult time of Coronavirus epidemic which claimed more than 2000 people, the sources say here on Thursday.

“Pakistan and the entire nation is with Chinese government in is fight against Coronavirus.

In telephonic contact with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Imran appreciated the efforts being made by Chinese government in fight against Coronavirus.

“We are with China at this time of great need,” PM Imran Khan told Chinese President Xi.

He also talked to him about the health and security of Pakistani students.

Chinese President said that Chinese government took steps for security and safety of Pakistani students studying in China. “China is taking big and serious steps to control Coronavirus,” President Xi said. The both sides also discussed the things of mutual interests during their telephonic conversation.

“CPEC will be the centre of economic affairs,” said the Chinese President. The both leaders also decided to keep continue contacts with each other.

