UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Within Three Weeks To Start Manufacturing Ventilators :Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:18 PM

Pakistan within three weeks to start manufacturing ventilators :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday announced that Pakistan, within three weeks, will start manufacturing of ventilators to tackle Corona cases

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday announced that Pakistan, within three weeks, will start manufacturing of ventilators to tackle Corona cases.

Talking to private news channel, Fawad Ch hoped that after receiving license DRAP Pakistan will start manufacturing of ventilators He said government will successfully make the ventilators as steps have already been taken to manufacture the test kits and ventilators locally.

Fawad Chaudhry added that earlier only test kits were made by China and other countries.

High costs, manufacturing countries' inability to fulfill export demands due to their own local demands, among other reasons, have made import of the equipment difficult even in America, " after the manufacturing of local ventilators we will get cheap rate testing facilities in our own country, he added.

"To improve the testing capacity, NDMA, federal government and provisional governments are working in collaboration to enhance the testing capacity.

He said that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was given this task to overcome shortage of ventilators in the prevailing health crisis due to increasing number of Corona patients in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Technology Import China Pakistan Engineering Council Government Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

‘Asad Umar is creating differences between PM Kh ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC+ Video Conference to Be Held on Thursday, Pre ..

4 minutes ago

Decline in new COVID-19 cases in China, S.Korea

5 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Cooperating With Foreign Nati ..

2 minutes ago

Non-OPEC+ Countries Should Now Also Help Stabilize ..

2 minutes ago

Corona virus awareness drive continues in Sargodha ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.