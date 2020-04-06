Pakistan within three weeks to start manufacturing ventilators :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday announced that Pakistan, within three weeks, will start manufacturing of ventilators to tackle Corona cases.

Talking to private news channel, Fawad Ch hoped that after receiving license DRAP Pakistan will start manufacturing of ventilators He said government will successfully make the ventilators as steps have already been taken to manufacture the test kits and ventilators locally.

Fawad Chaudhry added that earlier only test kits were made by China and other countries.

High costs, manufacturing countries' inability to fulfill export demands due to their own local demands, among other reasons, have made import of the equipment difficult even in America, " after the manufacturing of local ventilators we will get cheap rate testing facilities in our own country, he added.

"To improve the testing capacity, NDMA, federal government and provisional governments are working in collaboration to enhance the testing capacity.

He said that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was given this task to overcome shortage of ventilators in the prevailing health crisis due to increasing number of Corona patients in the country.