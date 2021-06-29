UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Witnessed Landmark Achievements In ICT Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan witnessed landmark achievements in ICT sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput Tuesday said due to the effective policies of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan witnessed landmark achievements in the ICT sector during recent years.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has re-energized its digital transformation journey with the launch of Digital Pakistan that aims to enhance connectivity, improve digital infrastructure, increase investment in digital skills, promote innovation, and technology entrepreneurship in Pakistan, secretary IT Sohail Rajput said this while addressing through video link the GSMA Roundtable in Barcelona, Spain, said a news release.

He said, that Ministry of IT and Telecom highly values GSMA's contribution in transforming the digital landscape of Pakistan.

He said that the government of Pakistan strives to improve its citizens' quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal and high quality ICT services.

He said the government has a vision of accelerated digitization and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said a strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan is also being formulated keeping in view the aspects of Spectrum Management, Infrastructure Development, Review of Telecom Regulations and 5G applications/use cases.

In order to meet the increasing demand of broadband services, the Ministry of IT & Telecom is in process for Release / Auction NGMS Spectrum in 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz to enhance the capacity of mobile broadband services in the country. In this regard, a policy is being formulated in consultation with stakeholders.

He said the GSMA's Mobile World Congress provides an ideal platform for Pakistan and other countries to learn from each other by working together and collaborate at the regional level, which has significant impact across the globe.

At the end, the Secretary IT thanked GSMA for organizing the roundtable to highlight Pakistan's digital achievements, and emphasized the need for further strengthening the strategic partnership between MoITT and GSMA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Mobile Barcelona Spain 5G Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

16 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.