Pakistan witnessed landmark achievements in ICT sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput Tuesday said due to the effective policies of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan witnessed landmark achievements in the ICT sector during recent years.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has re-energized its digital transformation journey with the launch of Digital Pakistan that aims to enhance connectivity, improve digital infrastructure, increase investment in digital skills, promote innovation, and technology entrepreneurship in Pakistan, secretary IT Sohail Rajput said this while addressing through video link the GSMA Roundtable in Barcelona, Spain, said a news release.

He said, that Ministry of IT and Telecom highly values GSMA's contribution in transforming the digital landscape of Pakistan.

He said that the government of Pakistan strives to improve its citizens' quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal and high quality ICT services.

He said the government has a vision of accelerated digitization and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said a strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan is also being formulated keeping in view the aspects of Spectrum Management, Infrastructure Development, Review of Telecom Regulations and 5G applications/use cases.

In order to meet the increasing demand of broadband services, the Ministry of IT & Telecom is in process for Release / Auction NGMS Spectrum in 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz to enhance the capacity of mobile broadband services in the country. In this regard, a policy is being formulated in consultation with stakeholders.

He said the GSMA's Mobile World Congress provides an ideal platform for Pakistan and other countries to learn from each other by working together and collaborate at the regional level, which has significant impact across the globe.

At the end, the Secretary IT thanked GSMA for organizing the roundtable to highlight Pakistan's digital achievements, and emphasized the need for further strengthening the strategic partnership between MoITT and GSMA.