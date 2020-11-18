UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Witnesses 2208 More Corona Cases, 37 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan witnesses 2208 more corona cases, 37 deaths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 30,362 as 2208 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 37 corona patients, 34 of whom were under treatment died in hospital while three died out of hospital on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 228 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,869 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 38,544 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,430 in Sindh, 15,003 in Punjab, 3,473 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,975 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 626 in Balochistan, 297 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 740 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 325,788 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 363,380 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5640, Balochistan 16,529, GB 4,467, ICT 24,871, KP 42,815, Punjab 111,626 and Sindh 157,432.

About 7,230 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,760 in Sindh, eight of them died in hospital and one is out of hospital on Tuesday, while 2, 509 in Punjab, 16 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday, 1,318 in KP three died in hospital, 263 in ICT 03 died in hospital, 156 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 131 in AJK four of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5,018,483 tests had been conducted, and 735 hospitals allocated with covid facilities while 1769 patients were admitted across the country.

