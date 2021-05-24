UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Witnesses Decline In COVID-19 Cases During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:05 AM

The Official statistics show57 more deaths and 3,063 new cases of Coronavirus in different parts fo the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2021) Pakistan recorded decline in COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours.

The Official statistics shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 57 more people died of COVID-19 during last 24 hours in the country. Total 3,060 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

NCOC said that 58,670 tests conducted and positivity ratio remained five point two one percent. The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 20, 308.

On other hand, Ministry of National Health Services said the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of this month after thorough rigorous quality control checks.

According to an official of the ministry, the first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine is being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant, which was set up for this purpose last month, and a specially trained team is working on it.

He said due to the agreement on technology transfer, the National Institute of Health would be able to produce three million doses per month which would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries.

