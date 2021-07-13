Pakistan witnesses gradual decline in Coronavirus cases

(@fidahassanain)

The number of cases had been on an upward trend since July 7, but the country recorded gradual decline a day earlier and the downward trend continued today.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily coronavirus case load gradually declined for the second consecutive day after the country reported 1,590 new cases Tuesday morning.

The number of cases had been on an upward trend since July 7, but the country recorded gradual decline a day earlier and the downward trend continued today.

As many as 21 people succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally since the pandemic started to 22,618.

Latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre Tuesday morning showed that after 43,790 tests were conducted on July 12, 1,590 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan's positivity rate was currently 3.63%. A day earlier, Pakistan's positivity rate, too, fell down after being on an upward trend for six consecutive days since July 6.

There are currently 39,644 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

Sindh reported total 348,385 cases, Punjab had 348,509 cases, Khyber Paktunkhwa 139,593, Islamabad Capital Territory 83,831, Balochistan 28,321, Gilgit-Baltistan 6,972 while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 21,256.

At least 914,605 people had so far recovered across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

NCOC's figures showed that the total number of cases reached 976,867.

On Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus standard operating procedures.

He said this may happen as coronavirus cases increased due to the negligence of citizens. Dr Sultan was speaking to the media in Islamabad on Monday.

He said that the last few weeks have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate going up from 2% to 4%. He also spoke about the rapid increase in the Delta variant of coronavirus cases after an increase in the Alpha variant.

Dr Sultan said new variant of coronavirus coming from India which was a major cause of the latest increase in the cases.