Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from Coronavirus

As many as 256,058 people suffering from the virus have recovered so far in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) The death toll reached to 6035 after 281863 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

Sindh with 122373 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 93,847 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 34, 359, Balochistan with 11,793 cases, Islamabad with 15, 141, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2234 and 2116 cases of Coronavirus.

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) decided to intensify public awareness campaign at large scale to curb spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of NCOC, chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad on Thursday.

The forum was informed that despite the fact of significant reduction in the spread of Coronavirus, the SOPs were not strictly followed.