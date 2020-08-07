UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Witnesses Sharp Decline In Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:32 PM

The latest statistics say that there are now 18, 494 active cases in Pakistan and 782 new cases were reported over the last twenty-four hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country reached 258,099 making it a significant count.

According to the latest statistics, there were now 18,494 active cases in Pakistan. As many as 782 new cases were reported over the last twenty-four hours.

The death toll from the virus has reached 6052 with 17 new deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours.

The Sindh with 122759 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 94040, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 34,432, Balochistan with 11, 821, Islamabad with 15, 182 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2287 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2124 cases.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar urged the Federal and provincial administrations to ensure public safety and well-being through effective measures against Covid-19 during upcoming Muharram.

Chairing a meeting of National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad today (Friday), he said people of Pakistan have been very responsive and they have shown great patience and compliance to various health guidelines.

He said if the same spirit is followed till Muharram, it will help to mitigate health challenges. Asad Umar said opening up of various sectors must be followed with health guidelines. He said the Coronavirus threat is still there and if health guidelines are not followed, there is always a threat that disease can again spread.

The NCOC meeting deliberated in length roadmap and measures post opening up various sectors and upcoming two major events, including Independence Day and Muharram.

The forum was apprised that a complete code of conduct has been made for ensuring social distancing measures and face masks.

