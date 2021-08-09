Pakistan witnesses slow decline in COVID-19 cases  

,

National Command and Operation Center says there is 7.54% ratio of positivity in the country

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2021) The cases of COVID-19 have gradually been falling down for last three days, with 4,040 fresh cases reported Monday morning.

National Command and Operation Centre has said that there is 7.54% positivity rate in the country. The country has reported 4, 040 new cases during the last 24 hours. This pushes the total number of cases to 1,071,620.

The decline has been witnessed in daily Coroanvirus cases number but the active cases continue to increase with the latest figure recorded at 83, 298 cases. The latest data shared by NCOC showed that 53 people have died due to COVID-19. Just two days ago, Pakistan recorded 95 deaths from coronavirus, which was the highest single-day toll during the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.

Some 964,404 patients so far recovered while total number of deaths reached 23,918.

Coronavirus cases overall across the country have not declined significantly yet. The Sindh government, however, has lifted its lockdown as of today. The Sindh government has announced revised COVID-19 restrictions which will continue till August 31.

The United Arab Emirates has once again changed its policy for Pakistani travellers, making it compulsory for them to get a rapid PCR test done four hours before travelling. Due to the absence of testing facilities at the airports, however, thousands of travellers wishing to return to the UAE have been stranded.