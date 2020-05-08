UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Witnesses Surge In Infections With More Than 1,700  New Coronavirus Cases

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:19 PM

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more than 1,700  new Coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases jump record high in a single day at the moment when the state authorities are planning to ease lockdown in phases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) Pakistan witnessed surge in cases of Coronavirus as 1,764 new cases emerged with 35 fatalities here on Friday.

According to central authority tracking the spread of the virus, this was the highest jump recorded so far in a single day in the country.

The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 25, 837 after new cases of infections. Surprisingly, the surge in cases appeared at the moment when there is only one day left from easing the countrywide lockdown imposed earlier to control spread of Coronavirus.

PM had earlier said that the government would ease the lockdown in phases across the country. The reason of easing the lockdown was the negative impact of the pandemic on national economy.

Prime Minister Imran khan said that they would reopen the country in a phased manner from Saturday (tomorrow).

“The masses responsibility is that they should follow the rules; otherwise, we will be forced to reverse the decision,” said the PM, adding that he was in the favor of allowing public transport but the provinces did not agree to it.

“The provinces, therefore, will make their own standards operation procedures (SOPs) and share with the center,” said the PM

"It has therefore been decided that the provinces will make their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) and share [them] with the Centre.

Still unsure' when coronavirus cases will peak, he said.

The prime minister said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) — headed by Planning Minister Asad Umar — meets daily to analyse the current situation and take input from the provinces as well.

The PM said they consulted with doctors and experts before making decision but they were not sure when Coronavirus peak would come in one or two months. But he said they needed to open their industries as daily wagers and laborers were suffering due to the lockdown and closure of businesses.

Pakistan’s health situation was better as compared to other European and rich nations. Meanwhile, tax collection had already gone down 35%, said the PM.

He said that they had to strike a balance between curbing the virus and fighting hunger in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Asad Umar From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

20 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

24 minutes ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

47 minutes ago

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

1 hour ago

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

1 hour ago

US stocks open higher despite historic job losses, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.