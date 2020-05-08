Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more than 1,700  new Coronavirus cases

(@fidahassanain)

Coronavirus cases jump record high in a single day at the moment when the state authorities are planning to ease lockdown in phases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) Pakistan witnessed surge in cases of Coronavirus as 1,764 new cases emerged with 35 fatalities here on Friday.

According to central authority tracking the spread of the virus, this was the highest jump recorded so far in a single day in the country.

The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 25, 837 after new cases of infections. Surprisingly, the surge in cases appeared at the moment when there is only one day left from easing the countrywide lockdown imposed earlier to control spread of Coronavirus.

PM had earlier said that the government would ease the lockdown in phases across the country. The reason of easing the lockdown was the negative impact of the pandemic on national economy.

Prime Minister Imran khan said that they would reopen the country in a phased manner from Saturday (tomorrow).

“The masses responsibility is that they should follow the rules; otherwise, we will be forced to reverse the decision,” said the PM, adding that he was in the favor of allowing public transport but the provinces did not agree to it.

"It has therefore been decided that the provinces will make their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) and share [them] with the Centre.

”

Still unsure' when coronavirus cases will peak, he said.

The prime minister said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) — headed by Planning Minister Asad Umar — meets daily to analyse the current situation and take input from the provinces as well.

The PM said they consulted with doctors and experts before making decision but they were not sure when Coronavirus peak would come in one or two months. But he said they needed to open their industries as daily wagers and laborers were suffering due to the lockdown and closure of businesses.

Pakistan’s health situation was better as compared to other European and rich nations. Meanwhile, tax collection had already gone down 35%, said the PM.

He said that they had to strike a balance between curbing the virus and fighting hunger in the country.