Pakistan women Cricket team celebrates birthday of Haniah Ahmer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Women’s U19 team celebrated the birthday of team member Haniah Ahmer at the Hanif Muhammad High-Performance Centre, Karachi .

Haniah marked the occasion by cutting a cake in the presence of teammates and management.

The celebration was attended by team manager Aisha Jalil, head coach Mohsin Kamal, fielding coach Nahida Khan, assistant coach Muhammad Hanif Malik, physiotherapist Dr Rabia and analyst Usman Shahid.

Teammates and staff extended their heartfelt wishes to Haniah Ahmer, expressing their best hopes for her future. The event was held as the team gears up for the Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup tournament.