Pakistan Women Cricket Team Celebrates Birthday Of Haniah Ahmer
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Women’s U19 team celebrated the birthday of team member Haniah Ahmer at the Hanif Muhammad High-Performance Centre, Karachi .
Haniah marked the occasion by cutting a cake in the presence of teammates and management.
The celebration was attended by team manager Aisha Jalil, head coach Mohsin Kamal, fielding coach Nahida Khan, assistant coach Muhammad Hanif Malik, physiotherapist Dr Rabia and analyst Usman Shahid.
Teammates and staff extended their heartfelt wishes to Haniah Ahmer, expressing their best hopes for her future. The event was held as the team gears up for the Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup tournament.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP for timely completion of development projects in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
62,268 'drug-traffickers' arrested this year1 minute ago
-
LESCO action against power pilferers in Kot Lakhpat, Bahadurpura1 minute ago
-
Kohat police crack down on aerial firing1 minute ago
-
Business leaders visit thalassaemia centre2 minutes ago
-
DC urges citizen to support admin for discouraging professional beggars2 minutes ago
-
12 held on violation of tenancy law2 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's sister2 minutes ago
-
PM condoles with Hiraj over his father's death11 minutes ago
-
MDCAT retake exam conducted in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Tobacco industry shifting over manipulative tactics to influence public opinion: Experts12 minutes ago
-
Hockey players receive triumphant welcome12 minutes ago