Pakistan Won Silver Medal In 14th West Asia Baseball Championship

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan won silver medal in 14th West Asia Baseball Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan won silver medal in the fourteenth West Asia Baseball Championship losing final to defending champion Sri Lanka by 5-4 in Colombo on Saturday.

As per subtleties, Pakistan was commanded by Sri Lanka till the fifth inning 3-0, while they improved structure in the 6th to edge nearer 3-1, and by eighth inning, they were 5-3 to Sri Lanka , Radio Pakistan reported.

The match was chosen in the last inning. India took the bronze medal in the occasion.

Pakistan had reached final after crushing India 13-2 in the semi-final.

Six teams were contending in the West Asia Baseball Cup.

