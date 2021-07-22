UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Won't Allow Handful Of Venomous Minds Affect Pakistan's Support To Afghans For Peace, Stability: Dr Moeed

Pakistan won't allow handful of venomous minds affect Pakistan's support to Afghans for peace, stability: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said Pakistan would not let a handful of venomous minds affect Pakistan's support to all Afghans for peace and stability.

The National Security Adviser in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle said, "Pakistan remains committed to facilitating an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan." In this spirit, he added Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to meet President Ghani recently to continue our engagement.

Referring to Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's recent statement, he wrote that vitriolic and delusional statements from some spoilers in Kabul who, unfortunately for our Afghan brothers and sisters, were imposed on them as their senior officials and were constantly attempting to vitiate bilateral relations on purpose to deflect attention from their own failures.

"Afghanistan is being embarrassed daily due to these idiotic statements," he added.

Dr Moeed concluded that Afghans should rest assured that everyone could see through the nefarious agenda of these spoilers.

