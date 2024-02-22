(@Abdulla99267510)

The caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting says the social media platforms will have to control this trend, otherwise, the state of Pakistan will take the strictest possible measures.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has emphatically stated that Pakistan will not allow dissemination of baseless, false and concocted propaganda on social media platforms.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in Islamabad today, he pointed out that social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have been used for propaganda and character assassination of government officials.

He said these platforms will have to control this trend, otherwise, the state of Pakistan will take the strictest possible measures.

Alluding to Article 19 of the Constitution, he said freedom of expression is not absolute, but is subservient to the constitution. Disrespectful language cannot be used against the judiciary, armed forces and the fraternal countries.

He said some elements are using the social media platforms to instigate violence which, he said, is contrary to the law and constitution.

The Minister said the government will take firm action against such illegal activities. He said the social media platforms cannot absolve themselves of their responsibilities.

As regards the judgments of the courts, Murtaza Solangi said the option of review petitions remains available if anybody has complaints or grievances.

He said there are instances in the past where the courts changed their decisions. He, however, said nobody will be allowed to take law into hand and disturb the law and order situation.

Murtaza Solangi also assured the foreigners living in the country that they are safe and their security will be ensured by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the finality of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam is our faith and that every Muslim is its defender. He said doing politics on this issue is the biggest crime.

The Special Representative said religious freedom of the Muslims and Non-Muslims is enshrined in the constitution.