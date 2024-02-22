Open Menu

Pakistan Won't Allow Spread Of False Propaganda On Social Media Platforms: Solangi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2024 | 06:04 PM

Pakistan won't allow spread of false propaganda on social media platforms: Solangi

The caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting says the social media platforms will have to control this trend, otherwise, the state of Pakistan will take the strictest possible measures.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has emphatically stated that Pakistan will not allow dissemination of baseless, false and concocted propaganda on social media platforms.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in Islamabad today, he pointed out that social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have been used for propaganda and character assassination of government officials.

He said these platforms will have to control this trend, otherwise, the state of Pakistan will take the strictest possible measures.

Alluding to Article 19 of the Constitution, he said freedom of expression is not absolute, but is subservient to the constitution. Disrespectful language cannot be used against the judiciary, armed forces and the fraternal countries.

He said some elements are using the social media platforms to instigate violence which, he said, is contrary to the law and constitution.

The Minister said the government will take firm action against such illegal activities. He said the social media platforms cannot absolve themselves of their responsibilities.

As regards the judgments of the courts, Murtaza Solangi said the option of review petitions remains available if anybody has complaints or grievances.

He said there are instances in the past where the courts changed their decisions. He, however, said nobody will be allowed to take law into hand and disturb the law and order situation.

Murtaza Solangi also assured the foreigners living in the country that they are safe and their security will be ensured by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the finality of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam is our faith and that every Muslim is its defender. He said doing politics on this issue is the biggest crime.

The Special Representative said religious freedom of the Muslims and Non-Muslims is enshrined in the constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Law And Order Social Media Facebook Twitter Muslim Government Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan outplay India in first match

Pakistan outplay India in first match

2 minutes ago
 UMBBS, BSc Nursing results; check details here!

UMBBS, BSc Nursing results; check details here!

5 minutes ago
 ADB delegation visits Faisalabad, says taking step ..

ADB delegation visits Faisalabad, says taking steps for urban transport system

2 minutes ago
 Ahmed moves in ITF World Jr semis

Ahmed moves in ITF World Jr semis

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker setup leaves behind useful strategy safe ..

Caretaker setup leaves behind useful strategy safeguarding national interests: P ..

2 minutes ago
 Senegal president set for TV interview after weeks ..

Senegal president set for TV interview after weeks of turmoil

4 minutes ago
SSWMB to set up camps at graveyards, mosques on Sh ..

SSWMB to set up camps at graveyards, mosques on Shab-e-Barat

10 minutes ago
 Two murder convicts awarded death sentence

Two murder convicts awarded death sentence

10 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

24 minutes ago
 China improves procuratorial handling of public co ..

China improves procuratorial handling of public complaints

21 minutes ago
 Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre

Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir ..

Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali takes notice of ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan