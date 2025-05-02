Open Menu

Pakistan Won't Compromise On Sovereignty, Security: Barrister Aqeel Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Pakistan won't compromise on sovereignty, security: Barrister Aqeel Malik

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik has stated that Pakistan will not allow any threat to its survival or national security, emphasizing the country's sovereignty. He made these remarks while addressing a dinner reception in Wah Cantt on Friday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik has stated that Pakistan will not allow any threat to its survival or national security, emphasizing the country's sovereignty. He made these remarks while addressing a dinner reception in Wah Cantt on Friday.

In his address, Malik warned that any attempt by India to block Pakistan's water supply could lead to a nuclear conflict, highlighting Pakistan's preparedness to respond with full force.

He emphasized national unity and the importance of not politicizing national security. People from different walks of life were also present on this occasion.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

47 seconds ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

49 seconds ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

51 seconds ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

3 minutes ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

3 minutes ago
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

3 minutes ago

AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris  grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..

3 minutes ago
 Transparent, impartial investigation imperative in ..

Transparent, impartial investigation imperative into Pahalgam attack: Dr. Victor ..

11 minutes ago
 SEPA’s anti-emission campaign; 356 smoke emittin ..

SEPA’s anti-emission campaign; 356 smoke emitting vehicles fined

11 minutes ago
 NA seeks investigation into PN&MC Secretary's alle ..

NA seeks investigation into PN&MC Secretary's allegations

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all ..

Pakistan to raise Indus Water treaty issue at all important forums: State Minist ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan