WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik has stated that Pakistan will not allow any threat to its survival or national security, emphasizing the country's sovereignty. He made these remarks while addressing a dinner reception in Wah Cantt on Friday.

In his address, Malik warned that any attempt by India to block Pakistan's water supply could lead to a nuclear conflict, highlighting Pakistan's preparedness to respond with full force.

He emphasized national unity and the importance of not politicizing national security. People from different walks of life were also present on this occasion.

