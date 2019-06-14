UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Won't Force India For Talks:Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan won't force India for talks:Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday has said if Indian is not ready to hold negotiations then Pakistan will also not force

BISHKEK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday has said if Indian is not ready to hold negotiations then Pakistan will also not force.Talking to media in Bishkek, the foreign minister said that Pakistan will not go behind New Delhi government if the Indian authorities avoid talks.Meanwhile, Qureshi also urged the Pakistani community to play its due role to highlight soft image of the country.About 2600 Pakistani students are studying in Kyrgyzstan and they are roaming ambassadors of their country and they should play a proactive role in promoting Pakistan s strength, he added.The foreign minister said unfortunately, trade cooperation with Central Asian states cannot be materialized without having proper and easy connectivity.

He opined that chances of trade through land route will be multiplied if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan.On the other hand, in an interview with Russian Media Outlet Sputnik, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said there is no way that two nuclear-armed countries (Pakistan and India) should think of resolving differences through military means.Imran Khan said Kashmir is the main difference between Pakistan and India and both countries should sit on the negotiating table to resolve that issue peacefully.Now elections in India are over and both countries should get back on the dialogue table to resolve the Kashmir issue for peace in the region by giving people of Kashmir right of self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations, he went on to say.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Russia New Delhi Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Busy National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-2020 ..

6 minutes ago

US Deputy Secretary Discusses Security With S. Kor ..

48 seconds ago

Court to declare accused proclaimed offender

50 seconds ago

Xi-Imran regular meetings fully reflective of high ..

51 seconds ago

US Likely to Follow Through on Threat to Cancel F- ..

53 seconds ago

Grad Show at NUST displays innovative architecture ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.