"Pakistan Won't Hesitate To Retaliate If Attacked By India": Rana Sanaullah Warned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM

"Pakistan won't hesitate to retaliate if attacked by India": Rana Sanaullah warned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Prime Minister's Adviser on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah Friday warned that Pakistan will unleash its full might and respond with unyielding resolve if India launches any aggression against its soil.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said, "We are prepared for an unbiased investigation into Phalgama, pending concrete evidence from India." He criticized India's policies, stating that the country has consistently engaged in hate-based politics and harbored animosity towards minorities and Muslims.

He alleged that India's actions are driven by a deep-seated bias, resulting in widespread persecution and marginalization of vulnerable communities.

He emphasized that such behavior is not only unacceptable but also poses a significant threat to regional stability and global peace.

Rana also criticized Modi's approach, stating that his allegations are often made without evidence and seem to be part of a pre-planned strategy.

Responding to a query about the All Parties Conference, Rana Sanaullah said, "the Prime Minister is actively engaged with all political parties, and we are monitoring the situation closely. If the need arises, we will definitely call for an All Parties Conference to discuss key issues and work towards a collective response."

"Pakistan's armed forces and nation are indivisible and united, standing strong together," Rana Sanaullah

concluded.

