DAVOS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan's new leadership, both political and military, will have no talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect the country's laws and constitution.

In a wide-ranging interview with an international news outlet in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, he said if we can work with the Afghan interim government, which has influence over these groups, we will be successful in maintaining our security.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the TTP terrorists have been involved in many heinous attacks in Pakistan over the years but Islamabad has been proud of the fact that it was successful in taking on these terrorists in our territory and managed to break the backbone of these groups.

The foreign minister regretted that the previous government conducted a policy of appeasement toward the Pakistani Taliban. He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan not only released their prisoners who were in Pakistan's custody but also engaged in a dialogue with them.

To a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we hope that the Afghan government would not allow its soil to be used for terrorism. He said we do hope to cooperate with them to deal with terrorists that are a concern to us.

He said both Afghanistan and Pakistan need to work together to curb terrorism, as no party can succeed against this menace at its own.