UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Won’t Hold Talks With Terrorist Organizations That Don't Respect Country's Laws: FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2023 | 11:47 AM

Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect country's laws: FM

Bilawal Bhutto says if we can work with the Afghan interim government, which has influence over these groups, we will be successful in maintaining our security.

DAVOS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan's new leadership, both political and military, will have no talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect the country's laws and constitution.

In a wide-ranging interview with an international news outlet in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, he said if we can work with the Afghan interim government, which has influence over these groups, we will be successful in maintaining our security.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the TTP terrorists have been involved in many heinous attacks in Pakistan over the years but Islamabad has been proud of the fact that it was successful in taking on these terrorists in our territory and managed to break the backbone of these groups.

The foreign minister regretted that the previous government conducted a policy of appeasement toward the Pakistani Taliban. He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan not only released their prisoners who were in Pakistan's custody but also engaged in a dialogue with them.

To a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we hope that the Afghan government would not allow its soil to be used for terrorism. He said we do hope to cooperate with them to deal with terrorists that are a concern to us.

He said both Afghanistan and Pakistan need to work together to curb terrorism, as no party can succeed against this menace at its own.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister World Switzerland Government

Recent Stories

FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b m ..

FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b money laundering case

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st January 2023

2 hours ago
 Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

11 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

12 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.