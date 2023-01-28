Pakistan working closely with US to unlock climate resilient ecosystem: Masood

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Ambassador to the United States of America says the recent initiatives including Green Alliance and Climate Smart Agriculture will benefit farmers and create a framework for conserving water, building small dams and improving yields of staple crops like wheat, rice and cotton.

Washington: (UrdduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said Pakistan is working closely with the United States to unlock a climate resilient ecosystem.

He was speaking as key-note speaker during a discussion, attended virtually, on "Pakistan's Energy and Water Security Landscape organized by Baker Institute, Rice University Houston.

He said the recent initiatives including Green Alliance and Climate Smart Agriculture will benefit farmers and create a framework for conserving water, building small dams and improving yields of staple crops like wheat, rice and cotton.

The Ambassador said Pakistan, with the help of the International Financial Institutions, has initiated reforms for water conservation, transition to modern agricultural technologies, re-afforestation and water management and metering.

He said that Pakistan, fully cognizant of the serious challenges being faced in the fields of energy and water security, is taking consistent steps to improve its power generation through diversification of its energy-mix.

Ambassador Masood Khan said that the country is working with the US to improve efficiency of agriculture sector and water management.

The Ambassador also underscored the need for a fair and just distribution of waters under the Indus Waters Treaty saying it is a key to energy and water security and regional stability.