Pakistan working on setting up labs for research to detect virus causing damage to human health: Dr Ata

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to collect clinical and virological data of disease, Pakistan was establishing a laboratory in Karachi for research purpose detecting virus causing damage to human health. A well-known scientists and Former Science and Technology Minister, Dr Ata ur Rehman expressed these views while talking to private news channel programe.

A research center for detection of virus was going to be functional in Karachi university with the help of German and Chinese experts, he revealed.

Commenting on current virus Covid-19 threatening the global economy and human health, he said in scientific language, we have families in virus that had already appeared in different regions of the world and caused a severe damage to public health holding weak immune system. Shedding light on such virus, he said that middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), had already visible and posed threat to different people in many regions.

The third one has also emerged before the world with the name of COVID-19, he added. The world most economically power full nation like America, Germany, France, Spain and Italy could not restrict the Corona virus pandemic, spreading among the people of their respective jurisdictions despite overwhelming health system, he observed.

To a question about preventing measures from Corona virus, he said: "Isolating himself from the social gathering was the only best solution of this globally troubling virus." He suggested that present government should immediately purchase the equipment like ventilators for fulfilling the demand of the hospitals.

Voicing concern over health material, Dr Ata ur Rehman said that claiming to provide 15000 testing facility in a week would not be feasible in near future because the existing virus could play havoc among the under developing nations like Pakistan. The well-known scientists further stated that Poly Chain Reaction (PCR), testing in Pakistan was available in different laboratories but machine results which, he added was expensive as compared to testing through kits. To another question, he quoted the former Ambassador to United Nations Abdullah Haroon's video, saying that most developed nation was trying to create an artificial virus in a Maryland lab aimed at denting the volume of rising trade and economy of over 1.3 billion population living in Chinese speaking Asian region. He disclosed some analysists were working on that direction to identify the authenticity of the secret processing of the virus. He said it would be very difficult to approach such highly stable country's lab and its sinister motives. To another question, Ex Minister for Science and Technology said that during the last fifteen years, figure of Pakistan research work was jumping as compared to neighboring country India. About use of Hydroxy choloroquine for preventing from COVID-19, he said an eminent specialists Dr Tahir Shamsi and Dr Javed Akram of Health Sciences in Lahore were taking keen interest in utilizing energies to reach conclusion in that regard.