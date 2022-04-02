UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Working With Developed Nations To Strengthen Cooperation For Economic Security: Moeed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 12:29 AM

National Security Advisor (NSA), Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said that Pakistan is working with developed nations to carry forward cooperation for economic security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :National Security Advisor (NSA), Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said that Pakistan is working with developed nations to carry forward cooperation for economic security.

We had made discussions on important matters at the forum of national security committee, he said while talking to ptv.

The target has been set to carry forward the cooperation of China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries for economic security, he stated. Commenting on the conference of "Islamabad Security Dialogue", he said, every month we will have similar activity to make further progress in that regard. He hoped that it would become the best international security forum in near future. Appreciating the efforts of Prime Minister for national security committee, he said the present leadership desires to have progress for economic and national security.

