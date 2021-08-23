Pakistan working with US, Russia and China to ensure Taliban live up to promises: Asad Khan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) Pakistan's Ambassador to Washington Asad Majeed Khan on Monday said that Pakistan was working with the United States, Russia and China to ensure that Taliban live up to their promises made with the international community.

In an interview with a Fox 5 news programme, he said that Pakistan is fully focused on helping in whatever way possible in the evacuation of those who wish to leave Afghanistan.

Assad Majeed Khan said that Pakistan has suffered most from the conflict in Afghanistan, losing 80,000 lives and incurring economic damages worth 150 billion Dollars.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been a consistent advocate for years that there is no military solution to the conflict and that the only way forward is through dialogue and engagement between all parties.

To another question, Assad Majeed Khan said Pakistan has consistently maintained that Afghanistan territory should not be used against any country, including Pakistan and the United States.