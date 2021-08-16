Pakistan Works on Facilitating Peace, Evacuation in Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

The Pakistani mission in Afghanistan continues to play a "constructive" role in promoting Afghan-led peace, as well as facilitating the evacuation processes amid the rapid power change in the Central Asian country, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Pakistani mission in Afghanistan continues to play a "constructive" role in promoting Afghan-led peace, as well as facilitating the evacuation processes amid the rapid power change in the Central Asian country, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

"Pakistan continues to demonstrate a constructive role in Afghanistan including facilitating peace that is Afghan led and owned among many economic & humanitarian efforts. Our mission in Kabul is working tirelessly to issue visas, to evacuate diplomats, NGO workers, media personnel et al," the minister wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation. Denmark asked Pakistan to facilitate the evacuation of Afghan collaborators.