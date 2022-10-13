'Pakistan worst affected by climate change'

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Principal Professor of Agriculture University Faisalabad, local sub-campus Dr Muhammad Sajid said that Pakistan was ranked first in the list of countries affected by climate change.

Talking to APP, he said that climate change was a recognized fact and it led to bring unseasonal rains and sometimes droughts in the country like different parts of the world.

Following this, he said, crops ripened prematurely which affected quality of grain. The grain shrinked leading to affect farmers' per acre production.

He said with the help of technology, free testing of soil, farmers could overcome weeds and crop pests.

He said more research was needed to retain good and timely crops' production. He stressed on adopting good strategy to cope with effects of climate change.