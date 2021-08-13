Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Pakistan had been the worst victim of Afghan war

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Pakistan had been the worst victim of Afghan war.

Pakistan has made unprecedented sacrifices due to war on terror, he said while talking to a private television channel. The world has acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan given in the war on terror, he added. After hosting fifty lakh Afghan refugees here, he said a large number of scholarships and other facilities have also been provided to Afghan students.

Besides 70, 000 precious lives, he said we had to bear huge economic loss while fighting war on terrorism. Commenting on anti-state tweets displayed by Indian social media, he said Afghanistan and India had been involved in tweeting objectionable material against Pakistan.

During the period of Nawaz regime, he said Modihad visited Pakistan to participate in family ceremonies of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Indian leaders had also set up embassies in Afghanistan, he stated.

Replying to a question about CPEC, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan never talked about rolling back of any project initiated by Chinese government in this part of the region. Farrukh Habib said that agricultural and social programs were also part of the CPEC. He made it clear that Pakistan and China have strong relationship.