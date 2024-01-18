Pakistan Would Have Been Prosperous If He Had Not Be Removed: Nawaz Sharif
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:27 PM
The PMLN supremo highlights the judicial verdict by five judges against the representative of 25 crore people, emphasizing that the ruling was based on his decision not to accept a salary from his son.
HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan In a passionate address to supporters at a Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) election rally in Hafizabad, Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the party, voiced his reflections on what could have been a prosperous trajectory for the nation if he had not been removed from the prime minister's office.
Sharif highlighted the judicial verdict by five judges against the representative of 25 crore people, emphasizing that the ruling was based on his decision not to accept a salary from his son. The PML-N leader lamented the missed opportunity for the country, stating that had he remained in office, Pakistan would have achieved the status of an Asian tiger.
Speaking on the current economic challenges, Sharif envisioned a nation where unemployment is eradicated, every home is happy, and every household is illuminated. He applauded the unprecedented enthusiasm of the people in Hafizabad and extended congratulations to all, expressing his constant remembrance of the citizens even when he is abroad.
The former prime minister asserted that, under his leadership, Pakistan would have secured a prominent global position, citing accomplishments such as the elimination of load shedding, counter-terrorism efforts, construction of motorways, and improved travel facilities. Sharif emphasized the importance of equal development between regions, referencing the need for parity between Hafizabad and Lahore.
Acknowledging the current economic challenges, Sharif pledged to bring forth comprehensive economic plans for eradication of inflation, should his government be reinstated. He concluded his address by reaffirming his commitment to initiating progress from where it was previously interrupted.
Recent Stories
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 389 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 10 accused7 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge Mansehra acquits three accused of murder case, insufficient evidence7 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges NPO to conduct forensic audit of IPPs17 minutes ago
-
Famous poet, Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif remembered on death anniversary27 minutes ago
-
Traffic police register 81 cases against underage, without license drivers27 minutes ago
-
TDAP CEO opens 3rd Engineering & Healthcare Show27 minutes ago
-
Seminar urges comprehensive reforms to address electoral system flaws27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ambassador meets head of Zimbabwean state broadcaster board27 minutes ago
-
PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pak-Iran tension with ‘utmost care’27 minutes ago
-
PIO Dr. Tariq Mehmood highlights Pakistan's role in the evolving landscape of digitization27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Indonesia agree to enhance cooperation in immigration, tourism27 minutes ago
-
SEPA authorities direct to implement environmental laws on brick kilns27 minutes ago