(@Abdulla99267510)

The PMLN supremo highlights the judicial verdict by five judges against the representative of 25 crore people, emphasizing that the ruling was based on his decision not to accept a salary from his son.

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan In a passionate address to supporters at a Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) election rally in Hafizabad, Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the party, voiced his reflections on what could have been a prosperous trajectory for the nation if he had not been removed from the prime minister's office.

Sharif highlighted the judicial verdict by five judges against the representative of 25 crore people, emphasizing that the ruling was based on his decision not to accept a salary from his son. The PML-N leader lamented the missed opportunity for the country, stating that had he remained in office, Pakistan would have achieved the status of an Asian tiger.

Speaking on the current economic challenges, Sharif envisioned a nation where unemployment is eradicated, every home is happy, and every household is illuminated. He applauded the unprecedented enthusiasm of the people in Hafizabad and extended congratulations to all, expressing his constant remembrance of the citizens even when he is abroad.

The former prime minister asserted that, under his leadership, Pakistan would have secured a prominent global position, citing accomplishments such as the elimination of load shedding, counter-terrorism efforts, construction of motorways, and improved travel facilities. Sharif emphasized the importance of equal development between regions, referencing the need for parity between Hafizabad and Lahore.

Acknowledging the current economic challenges, Sharif pledged to bring forth comprehensive economic plans for eradication of inflation, should his government be reinstated. He concluded his address by reaffirming his commitment to initiating progress from where it was previously interrupted.