Open Menu

Pakistan Would Have Been Prosperous If He Had Not Be Removed: Nawaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:27 PM

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

The PMLN supremo highlights the judicial verdict by five judges against the representative of 25 crore people, emphasizing that the ruling was based on his decision not to accept a salary from his son.

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan In a passionate address to supporters at a Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) election rally in Hafizabad, Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the party, voiced his reflections on what could have been a prosperous trajectory for the nation if he had not been removed from the prime minister's office.

Sharif highlighted the judicial verdict by five judges against the representative of 25 crore people, emphasizing that the ruling was based on his decision not to accept a salary from his son. The PML-N leader lamented the missed opportunity for the country, stating that had he remained in office, Pakistan would have achieved the status of an Asian tiger.

Speaking on the current economic challenges, Sharif envisioned a nation where unemployment is eradicated, every home is happy, and every household is illuminated. He applauded the unprecedented enthusiasm of the people in Hafizabad and extended congratulations to all, expressing his constant remembrance of the citizens even when he is abroad.

The former prime minister asserted that, under his leadership, Pakistan would have secured a prominent global position, citing accomplishments such as the elimination of load shedding, counter-terrorism efforts, construction of motorways, and improved travel facilities. Sharif emphasized the importance of equal development between regions, referencing the need for parity between Hafizabad and Lahore.

Acknowledging the current economic challenges, Sharif pledged to bring forth comprehensive economic plans for eradication of inflation, should his government be reinstated. He concluded his address by reaffirming his commitment to initiating progress from where it was previously interrupted.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Load Shedding Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Hafizabad All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

2 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

4 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

7 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

9 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

18 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

18 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

18 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan